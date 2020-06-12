Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Macquarie Teams Up with RIDG for ScotWind Leasing Round

June 12, 2020

Image by Peterjohn Chisholm - AdobeStock
Image by Peterjohn Chisholm - AdobeStock

Macquarie's Green Investment Group, a green infrastructure investor, has teamed up with a Scottish offshore wind developer to compete for offshore wind projects in Scotland, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Crown Estate Scotland launched ScotWind, the first round of leasing in a decade for offshore wind development to help the country meet its net-zero transmission targets.

Mike Hay, Commercial Director at the Scottish offshore wind developer, known as Renewable Infrastructure Development Group, said the partnership would be "bringing new ways of structuring and developing projects, which boosts competition, drives innovation and unlocks new sources of investment."

Crown Estate Scotland, which acts as manager of the seabed around Scotland, estimates that projects within the leasing round could deliver green electricity to power every Scottish household, with more than 6 million tonnes of CO2 saved per year.

ScotWind is expected to increase the amount of power generated from offshore renewables, a major step towards meeting the Scottish government's target of net zero emissions by 2045. 

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, Editing by Jane Merriman)

