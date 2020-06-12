Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Otto Energy Looking to Appoint Gulf of Mexico Veteran as New CEO

June 12, 2020

Otto Energy's Gulf of Mexico assets
Otto Energy's Gulf of Mexico assets

Oil and gas company Otto Energy has said that Matthew Allen will step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board as Managing Director effective immediately by mutual agreement following the completion of his two-year assignment to Houston.

Allen was appointed Chief Executive Officer in February 2014 and Managing Director in June 2015. He joined Otto Energy in 2009 as Chief Financial Officer. 

Prior to joining Otto,  Allen worked for Woodside Energy for over 8 years in leadership roles in a number of Woodside business units, including within Woodside’s overseas businesses in Africa.

Allen has agreed to remain with Otto Energy as a senior advisor for a period of six months to assist with the leadership transition to a new successor. 

Australia-headquartered Otto Energy, with exploration and production assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Texas, said it has started the process of finding a suitable replacement to be located in the company’s office in Houston USA. 

"It is intended that Mr. Allen’s successor will be a US oil and gas executive with extensive experience in the Gulf of Mexico," the ASX-listed Otto Energy said.

Otto’s Non-Executive Chairman, John Jetter, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, during the transition period and Kevin Small, Executive Director, will continue to oversee the day to day operations of the Company.

Otto Chairman John Jetter said: “After a successful 11-year tenure with Otto, Mr. Allen’s leadership of the Group has seen the Company transition to a successful production Company in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr Allen and his family relocated to Houston for two years to assist with building out the Company’s presence in the US. We would like to thank Mr. Allen for his significant contributions and guidance of the Company through a difficult period in our industry and wish him well in his future endeavors.” 

"We have begun the search for Matthew’s replacement and there will be no interruption to Otto’s operations. The Board and management remain focused on maximizing cash generation in the current environment, successfully bringing our GC 21 project online and preserving value for our shareholders.”  

Otto in August 2019 announced that the GC 21 “Bulleit” well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, operated by Talos Energy,  had been completed and had struck oil. The plan is to tie back the well the Talos operated Green Canyon 18 (GC 18A) Platform approximately 10 miles (~16 km) west of the "Bulleit" well. Otto has previously said that the first oil from the well could be expected in late Q3 2020.
.

People Activity Production Gulf of Mexico Jobs news People & Companies

Related Offshore News

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

US Grants 12 Royalty Cuts for Struggling Offshore Drillers
Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Michail Petrov - AdobeStock

Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Propose All-Stock...
Energy
Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Macquarie Teams Up with RIDG for ScotWind Leasing Round

Macquarie Teams Up with RIDG for ScotWind Leasing Round

Indonesia Targets IPOs of Pertamina Sub-holdings

Indonesia Targets IPOs of Pertamina Sub-holdings

Otto Energy Looking to Appoint Gulf of Mexico Veteran as New CEO

Otto Energy Looking to Appoint Gulf of Mexico Veteran as New CEO

Call for Bids Launched for Offshore Blocks in Eastern Newfoundland

Call for Bids Launched for Offshore Blocks in Eastern Newfoundland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine