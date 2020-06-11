Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sarawak State to Sue Petronas over Sales Tax

June 11, 2020

Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Malaysia's energy-rich Sarawak state will pursue legal proceedings against national oil company Petronas over the non-payment of sales tax, backtracking on a settlement agreement reached last month, national news agency Bernama reported.

Petronas and Sarawak had reached a settlement in May, with the energy company agreeing to pay 2 billion ringgit ($470 million) in back sales taxes, and Sarawak agreeing to drop a civil lawsuit it filed last year to seek the funds.

A Sarawak state body said on Wednesday, though, that the state would continue its civil case against Petronas if no final decision was reached through further negotiations on the tax payments with the company, Bernama reported.

The joint statement issued by Petronas and the state in May regarding the settlement was not a "formal agreement", Bernama reported, citing Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, the chairman of the Sarawak state assembly consultative committee.

"It was a statement based on discussions back then, and today, I am making it clear that we will continue our civil case against Petronas," said Amar Mohd Asfia.

Petronas did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the reported comments of the state official.

Sarawak took Petronas to court in November, saying the national oil company was the only energy company operating in the state that had not paid the 5% state sales tax that was imposed on Jan. 1, 2019.

Malaysia's Sarawak and Sabah states - both located on Borneo island and holding much of the nation's oil and gas reserves - have long asked for higher royalties from Petronas.

Petronas is sole manager of Malaysia's energy reserves and a significant revenue source for its only shareholder, the federal government.

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Regulations Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Illustration only: A worker on a BP platform - Credit: BP

BP to Lay Off 10,000 People by 2020 End
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

US Grants 12 Royalty Cuts for Struggling Offshore Drillers


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Rejects Awilco Drilling's Rig Contract Termination....
Legal
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting...
Offshore

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Asia's Largest Oil Industry Meeting APPC Will be Virtual

Asia's Largest Oil Industry Meeting APPC Will be Virtual

Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Propose All-Stock Merger

Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Propose All-Stock Merger

Ampelmann's Gangway for New Ice-Breaking W2W Vessel

Ampelmann's Gangway for New Ice-Breaking W2W Vessel

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine