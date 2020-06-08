Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Forum Energy Technologies Pushes for Growth in Asia

June 8, 2020

The XLe Spirit ROV is the first in a new generation of electric ROVs - Credit: FORUM
Forum Energy Technologies, a provider of remotely operated vehicles for the offshore energy industry, is expanding its offering in Asia.

The company has signed an agreement with Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co., Ltd to represent Forum for the sale of the company’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in China, including its recently launched XLe Spirit electric ROV.

The vehicle, which recently completed a successful sea trial in Norway, is the first of a new generation of electric observation class ROVs. It is the smallest in the new range, and powerful enough perform subsea maintenance and repair work, Forum said.

Kevin Taylor, Vice President -- Subsea Vehicles at Forum Energy Technologies, said: “We continue to see strong demand for our products in China and the wider Asian market, and recognized the need for a local partner to support our long-term growth strategy.

“It’s important that we work with the best and most well-respected partners in country and Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co., Ltd provides us with another strong channel to complement to our existing framework across the academic, survey and energy markets.

"This agreement ensures that our clients in China receive the same streamlined and consistent support they are accustomed to around the globe. We look forward to engaging with new and existing companies through this partnership to grow our foothold in China and deliver our world-class range of reliable ROVs.”

