Havyard Names New CFO

Norwegian shipbuilding and technology group Havyard will appoint Erik Høyvik as CFO in Havyard Group from August 1, 2020.

Havyard, which designs and builds various types of vessels, including those used in the offshore energy industry, said its current CFO Pål Aurvåg, would start in a new role in the company in August. Havyard did not provide details on this new role.

As for the new CFO, he will join the company from a position as CEO in Nils Sperre AS, one of Norway's leading suppliers of pelagic fish, sea-frozen fish, salted fish, and rockfish.

He has an MBA from Bergen Business School (2002) and State Authorized Accountant from BI Oslo (2006).

"[Høyvik] has long and extensive experience within economic, finance, reporting, systems, routines and processes, analysis and modeling, and will strengthen the finance department in the Group," Havyard said.

Worth reminding, in December 2019, Havyard terminated employment contract by mutual agreement with Geir Johan Bakke who had served as CEO since 2004.

Havyard Group then appointed Gunnar Larsen as interim CEO. He had previously served as General Manager of the Havyard Production & Service business area.