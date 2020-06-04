Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Turns Down Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Plan

June 4, 2020

Image Credit: Vattenfall
Image Credit: Vattenfall

The British government has turned down an application by Vattenfall to build an extension to its Thanet offshore wind farm, citing potential navigational risks.

Vattenfall applied to build an offshore wind power station of up to 340 megawatts as an extension to the existing Thanet offshore wind farm in waters next to the entrance to the Thames estuary in Kent.

The decision can be challenged by judicial review. A claim for this must be made within six weeks. 

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit; Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' $750M-plus Offshore Wind EPCI...
(Image: NOAA)

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm


Trending Offshore News

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Valhall QP 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 - Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas to Cut Crew Headcount 'By a Few Hundred'
Offshore
Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind...
Energy

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Petrobras Must Rename Offshore Field Named After Ex-President

Petrobras Must Rename Offshore Field Named After Ex-President

AGS Wins More Work with Equinor

AGS Wins More Work with Equinor

Havyard Names New CFO

Havyard Names New CFO

All Borssele 1&2 Offshore Wind Farm Foundations in Place

All Borssele 1&2 Offshore Wind Farm Foundations in Place

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine