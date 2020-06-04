UK Turns Down Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Plan

The British government has turned down an application by Vattenfall to build an extension to its Thanet offshore wind farm, citing potential navigational risks.

Vattenfall applied to build an offshore wind power station of up to 340 megawatts as an extension to the existing Thanet offshore wind farm in waters next to the entrance to the Thames estuary in Kent.

The decision can be challenged by judicial review. A claim for this must be made within six weeks.

