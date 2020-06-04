Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Hires Fugro for Sunrise Wind Site Survey

June 4, 2020

The multipurpose Fugro Enterprise is one of two Fugro vessels working on the Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York - Credit: Fugro
The multipurpose Fugro Enterprise is one of two Fugro vessels working on the Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York - Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey company Fugro has moved two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a large-scale site characterization program for Sunrise Wind offshore wind project.

The project is being developed by Denmark's offshore wind developer Ørsted, and Eversource, New England’s largest energy company.

Fugro said Thursday that the four-month operation would involve acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the Sunrise Wind project, including cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.

The survey company is using the Fugro Enterprise and the Fugro Searcher vessels for the Sunrise Wind site characterization.

Fugro first began supporting the project in 2019 while also performing site characterization for the partnership’s Revolution Wind development off the New England coast. 

The offshore wind turbines for Sunrise Wind will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa which has signed a conditional contract to cover Ørsted and Eversource’s Northeast project portfolio totaling approx.1.7GW.  

Sunrise Wind will be developed 30 miles east of Montauk Point, Long Island, adjacent to Eversource and Ørsted’s South Fork Wind Farm and Revolution Wind projects. Subject to contract signing and Ørsted and Eversource’s final investment decisions, the wind farm is expected to be operational in 2024.





 

Sunrise Wind Lease Area - Credit: Orsted


