Allseas Debuts in China

Offshore installation firm Allseas has started pipelaying operations at the Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Sea using two of its vessels Audacia and Calamity Jane.

It is interesting to note that, while the company has over the years conducted work around the globe, this is Allseas' first job in China.

"Audacia and Calamity Jane have started work on the deep-water Lingshui 17-2 gas field development in the South China Sea – Allseas’ very first job in China. During the project, Audacia will install some 160 km of subsea pipelines and multiple structures in water depths up to 1500 m, with Calamity Jane providing the support," the company said in a statement.

Allseas is conducting the Lingshui 17-2 work on behalf of Chinese Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC), which is the main contractor for the project.

Allseas' scope of work calls for the installation of 90 km long 18-inch export line and PLET at the deep end; installation of four 10-inch flowlines totaling 53 km and 6 PLETs (J-mode); and Installation of three 4.5-inch MEG lines totaling 19km and 6 PLETs (S-mode).

Lingshui 17-2 is in the east Lingshui Sag area of Qiongdongnan Basin, about 1,500 meters of water around 150 kilometers south of Hainan Province in the South China Sea. The gas discovery was announced in 2014. When completed, the field will produce about 3 billion to 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

CNOOC is the operator of Lingshui 17-2. First gas production is expected in 2021 via a semisubmersible floating production unit.

According to WorldEnergyReports, the initial phase of the Lingshui subsea production system will comprise 11 subsea trees tied back to the new gas production semi via four-manifolds.

A second phase envisages extending the subsea system from Lingshui 18-1 and Lingshui 25-2. Gas from the development will be piped to Hong Kong for power generation via an existing pipeline originating on the Yacheng 13-1 field.

COOEC is managing the semi-sub construction and installation. The hull is being built in its Qingdao facility. The semi hull is to have condensate storage capacity.





