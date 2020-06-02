Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russian JV Orders Walk-to-work Icebreaker

June 2, 2020

(Image: Royal Niestern Sander)
(Image: Royal Niestern Sander)

After a tender procedure, Dutch shipyard Royal Niestern Sander and a joint-venture between Russia's Mercury Sakhalin and Pola have signed an agreement for the construction of the world’s first shallow draft ice-breaking walk to work vessel. After delivery in December 2021, Mercury Sakhalin will operate this vessel on the East Coast of Sakhalin, Russia for the offshore oil and gas industry.

Acting as an intermediary between both parties, Wagenborg Offshore have contributed to the project with her operational experience of sailing in shallow waters with ice breaking vessels in the Caspian as well as the walk to work track record in the Southern North Sea. Together with the in-house design and shipbuilding expertise of Royal Niestern Sander a new innovative type of walk to work vessel was born.

The shallow draft ice-breaking walk to work vessel is specially designed and optimized for year-round operations in the challenging conditions on the east coast of Sakhalin in temperatures ranging from -30 degrees to +35 degrees. By combining a shallow draft of 3.15 meters, a transit draft of 4 meters in open waters and a grounded bottom notation, the vessel can be deployed year-round. Its icebreaking hull and pulling (ice milling) Azimuth thrusters allow the vessel to break through ice up to 100 centimetres thick.

The motion compensated gangway on this vessel is optimized for both winter and summer operations, resulting in multiple gangway positions. The vessel will perform year-round crew transfer services for up to 40 persons from the shallow Nabil Port to offshore platforms near the cast coast of Sakhalin. In addition, the vessel can be deployed for oil spill response services.

Contracts Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Russia Arctic

Related Offshore News

Image by Jan / AdobeStock

Nigeria Launches Licensing Round for Marginal Oilfields
© T.Brevik / MarineTraffic.com

Tullow Says 58 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine