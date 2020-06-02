Miclyn Express Offshore Bags Charters for 14 Crewboats in Thailand

Miclyn Express Offshore, a Singapore-based offshore vessel provider to the offshore energy industry, has secured contracts for 14 of its crewboats.

The company on Monday said that 14 of its crew boats have been contracted for a long term charter "with a leading E&P company in Thailand for 1,095 days from May 2020."

"This fleet of crew boats will support oil & gas production activity i.e. inter-field transfer of personnel and cargo, evacuation and emergency response," Micyln Express Offshore said.

Miclyn Express Offshore did not provide any details on the identity of the client, nor on the value of the deal.