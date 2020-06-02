Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Miclyn Express Offshore Bags Charters for 14 Crewboats in Thailand

June 2, 2020

Image Credit: Miclyn Express Offshore
Image Credit: Miclyn Express Offshore

Miclyn Express Offshore, a Singapore-based offshore vessel provider to the offshore energy industry, has secured contracts for 14 of its crewboats.

The company on Monday said that 14 of its crew boats have been contracted for a long term charter "with a leading E&P company in Thailand for 1,095 days from May 2020."

"This fleet of crew boats will support oil & gas production activity i.e. inter-field transfer of personnel and cargo, evacuation and emergency response," Micyln Express Offshore said.

Miclyn Express Offshore did not provide any details on the identity of the client, nor on the value of the deal.

Offshore Energy Crewboats Vessels Activity

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Fokke/AdobeStock

Partners Sanction $2.2B Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm
Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Lebanon Postpones Offshore Licensing Round Again


Trending Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine