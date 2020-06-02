Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

S. Korean Shipbuilder Shares Soar on $19B Deal with QP

June 2, 2020

A Hyundai Heavy LNG Carrier - For illustration only - Credit: HHI
A Hyundai Heavy LNG Carrier - For illustration only - Credit: HHI

Shares in South Korean shipbuilders rallied more than 20% on Tuesday following $19 billion worth of deals to build vessels for Qatar Petroleum (QP).

QP said on Monday it has signed agreements with South Korea's "Big 3" shipyards to secure more than 100 ships costing over 70 billion Qatari riyals ($18.65 billion), describing the deals as "the largest LNG shipbuilding in history."

The agreements signed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd will occupy much of the three companies' liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship construction capacity through 2027.

QP did not announce breakdown orders for each company. Samsung Heavy said it expects to sign deals starting this year through 2024.

Shares of Samsung Heavy on Tuesday surged as much as 27.5% to their highest intraday level since late February, while those of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd soared as high as 28.2% and 20%, respectively as of 0141 GMT.

The benchmark KOSPI market was trading up 0.7%.

($1 = 3.7535 riyals) 

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Shipbuilding LNG Vessels South Korea Qatar

Related Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Lebanon Postpones Offshore Licensing Round Again


Trending Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine