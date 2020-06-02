Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Employs Deep Learning Tech for Seismic Data Interpretation

June 2, 2020

Illustration: Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay/AdobeStock
Illustration: Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay/AdobeStock

British oil major BP has signed an agreement with Bluware Corp, a digital innovation platform, to help it interpret large seismic data sets.

Bluware, which describes itself as a platform that helps the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, says its technology will help BP to improve quality and speed when delivering seismic interpretation products.

“BP recognizes the significant impact advances in digital technology can bring and we are pleased to implement Bluware InteractivAITM, a new and innovative deep learning technology, augmenting our geoscientists’ ability to accelerate subsurface data interpretation,” says Ahmed Hashmi, Upstream Chief Digital and Technology Officer, BP.

"Large seismic data sets are difficult to move and use in workflows and time consuming to interpret. InteractivAI, powered by Bluware’s Volume Data Store (VDSTM) cloud-native data environment, enables the acceleration of detailed interpretation tasks. With this tool geoscientists can now train and correct deep learning results interactively, significantly improving structural interpretation workflows," Bluware said.

“We are excited to be a part of BP’s digital innovation goals in delivering significant value and a better user experience across their subsurface workflows,” says Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

Technology Offshore Offshore Energy Geoscience

Related Offshore News

© T.Brevik / MarineTraffic.com

Tullow Says 58 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 Offshore...
Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Lebanon Postpones Offshore Licensing Round Again


Trending Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine