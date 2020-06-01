Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Vessel Enters Service at Formosa 1 Wind Farm

June 1, 2020

A new 36-meter service accommodation transfer vessel (SATV) completed its sea trials program for owner Ventus Marine and charterer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and has commenced operations and maintenance activities on the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

The first-of-its-kind vessel was designed by BMT and built by Penguin Shipyard International. It is engineered to provide long-term offshore accommodation for 10 crew onboard for the 12 day offshore endurance, while still being able to push up against the turbine to transfer technicians. The new concept will fill a gap where a full size SOV (service operation vessel) would be unsuitable and too expensive, BMT said. 

The hull form is based on BMT’s ModCat range which offers improved seakeeping performance, but with a minimal resistance penalty, the company said. The improved vessel motion is also complemented by a full active ride control system.

The design also boasts the third generation of BMT’s patented Active Fender System, engineered specifically for larger vessels like the SATV to land on wind turbine generators with a reduced impact load enabling the safe transfer of service technicians onto the towers. All sleeping accommodation are above the main deck where noise levels will be kept to a minimum through the use of a resiliently mounted super structure.

Powered by twin MTU 16V2000 engines that are coupled with a CPP propulsion system supplied by Servogear, to optimize fuel efficiency during different modes of operation. The new 36m SATV will travel at a sprint speed of 20 knots and cruise at a speed of 16 knots, with a deadweight capacity of 75 metric tons.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

Martin Gilbert - Credit: OGTC

OGTC Names New Chair
Image credit: GMS

Seafox Drops Takeover Pursuit of GMS


Trending Offshore News

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers
Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor Extinguishes Fire on Terra Nova FPSO
Offshore

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

New Vessel Enters Service at Formosa 1 Wind Farm

New Vessel Enters Service at Formosa 1 Wind Farm

Seastar Wind Farm Connected to Elia's MOG

Seastar Wind Farm Connected to Elia's MOG

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in History'

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in History'

ONGC Moves 33 Offshore Rigs Ahead of Monsoon Season

ONGC Moves 33 Offshore Rigs Ahead of Monsoon Season

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine