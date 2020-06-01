LOC Names Houston DP Manager

Engineering and marine consultancy LOC Group has appointed Steve Mason as DP Manager to LOC Houston.

Mason joins LOC Houston from the offshore vessel company Hornbeck Offshore, where he was a Master for 8 years.

"[Mason's] appointment will further strengthen LOCs existing Dynamic Positioning (“DP”) capabilities and will support the delivery of the Company’s remote Dynamic Positioning inspection service, which is available worldwide, across the Group’s offices," LOC said.

Mason is a Master Mariner, with over 25 years seagoing experience, across DP vessel assurance, vessel & DP operations manuals, vessel inspections, shipyard construction and retrofitting, marine operations, and maintenance systems. He has worked across various types of vessels, including diving support vessels, offshore support vessels, platform support vessels, and multi-purpose supply vessels.

LOC says Mason will drive further development of the company's DP service offering and expertise across LOC’s operations in The Americas, including Brazil, Mexico, and Canada.

Alan Clifton, President of Operations, LOC Houston, commented: "Steve will add to our already growing strength in dynamic positioning inspections and trials. His appointment comes at an opportune time to also support the delivery of our remote DP service, which is an extension of the existing DP offer, allowing clients to comply with DP trials, regardless of the current limitations on travel and surveyors’ ability to attend vessels in person. He has extensive experience and we are delighted he has agreed to join the LOC team."