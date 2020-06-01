Eversendai Bags Two Offshore Wind Contracts with Petrofac

Eversendai Offshore has been awarded construction contracts by Petrofac for two offshore wind projects in Europe, Bursa Malaysia-listed Eversendai said Monday.

The first contract is for the fabrication and construction of an offshore wind substation platform topside, jacket & piles for an offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

Another project is to build jacket & piles for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Beta offshore wind substation platform for end-client TenneT in the Netherlands.

The total value of the contracts is RM186 million (USD 43 million).

These projects will be executed in Eversendai’s 200,000 sq.m. waterfront fabrication yard in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The scope of work for the UK offshore wind farm substation project includes engineering, fabrication, construction, sea- fastening, and loadout of the offshore substation platform topside, jacket, and piles including HVAC, architectural and mechanical completion as well as pre-commissioning of the substation platform topside.

"This offshore wind substation will be the highest capacity in the world, and it is expected to generate clean energy that will be enough to power approximately one million homes in that region," Eversendai said.

The scope of work for Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Beta for the Dutch North Sea project includes engineering, fabrication, construction, sea-fastening, and loadout of the jacket & piles.

Narish Nathan, Chief Executive Officer at Eversendai Offshore, said: “This is a significant achievement that marks our continued expansion in the offshore wind renewable energy sector; a market we recognize is vital for the world’s future clean energy needs."

"We have been involved in the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha project and we are delighted to continue our association with Petrofac building a stronger relationship for the future."

"This diversification into the offshore wind renewable energy sector continues to promote our diversification efforts of growing our business into industries that leverages on our fabrication facilities and core expertise in engineering, fabrication and construction”, he added.



