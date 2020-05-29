Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens, Equinor Sign Safety and Automation Systems Deal

May 29, 2020

Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens and Equinor have signed a framework agreement for the provision of safety and automation systems (SAS) for multiple oil and gas installations on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). 

The agreement, signed in late 2019, but revealed by Siemens this week, covers support for daily operating systems, including maintenance, modifications, and upgrades.

Under the agreement, Siemens will work with Equinor to implement systems and strategies aimed at lowering costs, minimizing production stoppages, increasing uptime, reducing emissions, and improving sustainability.

The agreement applies to both existing installations where Siemens is a supplier, along with potentially new development projects.

New digital solutions and cybersecurity will also be an important part of the systems in the years to come, Siemens said.

“The oil and gas industry is changing, and it will be important to adopt new solutions,” said Bjørn Einar Brath, Head of Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Offshore Solutions. “We are proud to participate in this development together with Equinor.”

“The agreement also includes a new compensation model that rewards both parties for safe and efficient deliveries,” added Brath. “If we jointly succeed in reducing our total costs, everyone involved in the effort will benefit.”

