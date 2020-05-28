Gastech Postponed for 2021

Gastech, one of the world's largest gas, LNG and energy industries events has been postponed for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was expected to take place in Singapore in September this year, however, the organizers have now decided to delay the event to September 13 to 16, 2021.

Organizers dmg events said the decision had been based on concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and for the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events, said: "The postponement of Gastech 2020 gives the gas, LNG and wider energy industries greater scope to assess the impact of COVID-19 on energy demand and identify market growth opportunities, as the world moves towards a carbon-neutral energy landscape."

"Gastech has a proven power to convene energy policymakers and industry leaders, which will be crucial as economies recover and demand for gas increases, post-COVID-19. Gastech 2021 will help shape a roadmap for collective and individual actions and provide opportunities to identify future solutions and strategies."

While the event has been pushed to 2021, the organizers have said that the Gastech 2020 conference will still take place this coming September, only virtually, with strategic and technical content streamed online.

"In addition to September's virtual conference and to ensure Gastech continues to play a crucial role at the heart of the global gas industry, Gastech will produce a series of webinars, industry newsletters and unique networking opportunities to deliver insightful and relevant content to connect the industry with the challenges and opportunities shaping the carbon-neutral agenda, in the run-up to Gastech 2021," the organizers said.

The choice of Singapore to host Gastech 2021 reflects the shifts Asian economies are making towards natural gas and LNG to meet their energy needs. While global LNG demand is forecast to double to 700 million tonnes by 2040, South and South-east Asia will generate more than half of the increased demand. China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have all seen increased investment in gas infrastructure for commercial and domestic use, the organizers said.

Satvinder Singh, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore said: "We look forward to the reconvening of Gastech in September 2021 – a more opportune time for markets' recovery and growth of new demand in Asia Pacific.

"The LNG sector continues to be resilient, even in this challenging period, with more LNG trading, or business development companies establishing a presence in Singapore this year, compared to last year. Safety, nonetheless, comes first and we look forward to bringing together the LNG fraternity, at Gastech 2021, a global platform for the energy industry."

The organizers expect the event next year to attract more than 35,000 attendees and over 700 exhibiting companies.