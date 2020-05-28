RWE, Kyuden Mirai in Japan Offshore Wind Pact

RWE Renewables Japan, a Japanese branch of Germany's RWE Renewables, and Kyuden Mirai Energy Company, a Kyushu Electric Power company, have signed a Joint Bidding Agreement to enter into a full-scale feasibility study for the offshore wind power project planned off the coast of Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture.

"We will proceed with formal preparations of the public tender to be organized by the central government based on the Offshore Wind Promotion Law, as well as the Environmental Impact Assessment filing process," RWE said.

The move comes a year after the two companies signed a deal to jointly study fixed-bottom offshore wind project developments in Japan.

RWE said Thursday that the two companies would work together "to contribute to the expansion of an offshore wind power market in Japan and overseas, and to the realization of a sustainable society while gaining the understanding of local communities."













