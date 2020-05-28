PGS Completes Shetland Survey. Moves Vessel to Barents Sea

Norwegian seismic acquisition company PGS has completed its East Shetland Basin 2020 survey using the Ramform Tethys seismic vessel.

The company said Wednesday the first results of the survey would be available in August.

"PGS and the survey prefunder are very pleased with the performance on the East Shetlands Basin project. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, crew changes were carried out safely and efficiently," PGS said.

"The seismic data quality is excellent and the coverage is good. Both the exclusion zones of the Western Isles FPSO and the Tern platform led to expected coverage holes that will be filled with vintage data to deliver full coverage within the entire survey area," the company said.

PGS said that the Ramform Tethys was in transit to the Barents Sea and where it would acquire another MultiClient survey, extending PGS' coverage in the Hammerfest basin.