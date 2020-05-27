Copenhagen Offshore Partners Names CEO for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms

Offshore wind developer Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) has named the CEO for the construction phase of the 589MW Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The offshore wind projects reached the financial close in February 2020 and have officially entered the construction phase.

COP has said that the CEO role for these projects will be assumed by Dennis Sanou for the construction phase.

Sanou graduated from the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences and has nearly 20 years of experience in marine operations and offshore wind farm construction.

He has previously covered the role of CEO for the 370 MW Norther Offshore Windfarm in Belgium and the 129 MW Luchterduinen Offshore Windfarm in Dutch waters.

He will lead a specialist offshore wind team comprising 70 people in Taipei covering all aspects of the project including permitting, engineering, design, procurement, and stakeholder engagement to secure project financing.

The project will localize the jacket foundation, pin piles, onshore substation, transport and installation contracts, and more than 15 wind turbine components. The wind turbines will be supplied by MHI Vestas which will deliver 62 9.5MW turbines.

The Changfang and Xidao project is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners-managed Funds CI II and CI III and a minority stake is owned by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance.

CIP has tasked COP to lead the project through its construction phase with the expected start of commercial operations in Q1 2024.

