Leviathan Gas for New Israeli Desalination Plant

May 27, 2020

File photo: Noble Energy
File photo: Noble Energy

The partners in Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field have agreed to sell about 2.5 billion shekels ($716 million) of gas to IDE Technologies for its planned desalination plant along the Israeli coast, according to a source familiar with deal.

IDE on Tuesday won a tender to build the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the world in Soreq, central Israel, which is expected to come online in 2023.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. The Leviathan partners had no immediate comment and officials at IDE were not reachable for comment.

Financial news website Calcalist reported that the deal will be carried out over 25 years.

Leviathan is owned by Noble Energy, Delek Drilling, and Ratio Oil. 

($1 = 3.4931 shekels) 

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Energy Middle East Activity Production Gas Israel

