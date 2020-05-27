Former Ensco Boss Named New CEO of Acteon

Offshore services group Acteon will appoint Carl Trowell as Group Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Richard Higham, effective June 1.

Trowell, with 25 years of experience in a wide range of roles across the energy sector, joins Acteon from the offshore drilling contractor Valaris plc.

He joined Ensco in 2014 as Chief Executive and subsequently became Executive Chairman in 2019 following its merger with Rowan Companies and rebranding as Valaris.

Prior to Ensco, he worked for Schlumberger, world’s largest oilfield services company, holding a variety of leadership positions for 17 years including Managing Director for the North Sea region and global head of marketing and sales, before becoming President of both the Production Management and Integrated Project Management divisions in 2009.

Trowell will join Acteon on June 1, 2020, with Higham stepping down as Chief Executive after 30 years with the company. Higham will remain on the Board of Acteon as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor.

Ryan Miller, a KKR executive and Board member of Acteon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Carl to Acteon and look forward to working with him. The company will benefit significantly from his deep sector knowledge and track record in a range of leadership positions across the industry. We’d like to thank Richard for the incredible work he has done in growing Acteon over the years and we are pleased that the company will continue to benefit from his guidance and strategic counsel.”



