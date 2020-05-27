Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Former Ensco Boss Named New CEO of Acteon

May 27, 2020

Carl Trowell - Image Credit: Acteon
Carl Trowell - Image Credit: Acteon

Offshore services group Acteon will appoint Carl Trowell as Group Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Richard Higham, effective June 1.

Trowell, with 25 years of experience in a wide range of roles across the energy sector, joins Acteon from the offshore drilling contractor Valaris plc.

He joined Ensco in 2014 as Chief Executive and subsequently became Executive Chairman in 2019 following its merger with Rowan Companies and rebranding as Valaris.

Prior to Ensco, he worked for Schlumberger, world’s largest oilfield services company, holding a variety of leadership positions for 17 years including Managing Director for the North Sea region and global head of marketing and sales, before becoming President of both the Production Management and Integrated Project Management divisions in 2009.

Trowell will join Acteon on June 1, 2020, with Higham stepping down as Chief Executive after 30 years with the company. Higham will remain on the Board of Acteon as a Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor.

Ryan Miller, a KKR executive and Board member of Acteon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Carl to Acteon and look forward to working with him. The company will benefit significantly from his deep sector knowledge and track record in a range of leadership positions across the industry. We’d like to thank Richard for the incredible work he has done in growing Acteon over the years and we are pleased that the company will continue to benefit from his guidance and strategic counsel.”

Energy People Industry News Activity Jobs news People & Companies

Related Offshore News

IEA' Executive Director Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA

IEA: Global Energy Investment to Plunge 20%
Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...
Technology
Stena Forth - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

BPC Hires Stena Drillship for Bahamas Drilling
Energy

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Petrobras to Issue Global Bonds

Petrobras to Issue Global Bonds

Turbine Foundations Shipped for Virginia Offshore Wind Farm

Turbine Foundations Shipped for Virginia Offshore Wind Farm

Copenhagen Offshore Partners Names CEO for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms

Copenhagen Offshore Partners Names CEO for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms

Leviathan Gas for New Israeli Desalination Plant

Leviathan Gas for New Israeli Desalination Plant

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine