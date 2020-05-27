Worker Suffers 'Crushing Injury' During Pipelaying Works off Norway

One person suffered a "crushing injury" earlier this week aboard the North Sea Atlantic offshore vessel working at Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg field, offshore Norway.

The person was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter for treatment following the accident.

"The personnel injury was reported just before 17:00 hours on Monday May 25th at the Edvard Grieg field, operated by Lundin Energy Norway. The injured person received immediate care and attention from health personnel, and was transported on to Haukeland hospital in Bergen for treatment on Monday evening," Lundin Energy said in a statement.

The “North Sea Atlantic” is owned by the “North Sea Shipping” and is working on a pipelaying operation in preparation for a satellite development on the Edvard Grieg field. This work is being managed by TechnipFMC.

The accident occurred in connection with the installation of a 9.5-inch flexible pipe on the seabed.

"One of the crew members suffered a crushing injury during this operation. The pipelaying operation by North Sea Atlantic has been temporarily suspended," Lundin Energy said.

"We take this incident seriously. Obviously, no such accident should ever occur, and an investigation will be performed in close collaboration with TechnipFMC to examine how this could happen. Now that the injured person is under expert medical treatment, our top priority is that the next of kin are taken good care of”, says Managing Director Kristin Færøvik in Lundin Energy Norway.