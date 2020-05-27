European Energy Wins Approvals for Two Offshore Wind Farms in Denmark

Renewables developer European Energy A/S has received the approval of its environmental impact assessments (EIA) for two of its offshore wind projects, Omø South and Jammerland Bay in Denmark.

European Energy started developing the projects back in 2012 through the so-called open door procedure. The two offshore wind projects are expected to enter into operation in 2023. They have a total capacity of 560 MW.

According to the company the two offshore wind developments will create 60-80 permanent jobs and 3,000-5,000 jobs during the construction phase.

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, said: "I am pleased that we can contribute with such a significant boost to the green transition. In addition to supplying green electricity to over half a million Danish households, we will also remove about 750,000 tonnes of CO2. Furthermore, we will strengthen local growth and employment. In the construction phase, thousands will be employed – both directly and indirectly."

With the approvals, European Energy is now ready to start the next phase of the projects, which is the development phase.

European Energy’s CEO Knud Erik Andersen: ”We are very satisfied to receive the authorities’ approvals of both projects after eight years of thorough review. We are now ready to enter the next phase, which means that the projects will hopefully be ready to contribute to CO2-reductions by 2023.

"I would like to thank the authorities for their collaboration, which we look forward to continue. Furthermore, we are looking forward to continue the dialogue with local stakeholders, which is a priority for us."





