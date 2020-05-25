Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prysmian Targets Half of Sales from Low-Carbon Products by 2022

May 25, 2020

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian
Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans to cut its carbon footprint.

The Italian company, which supplies cables for industries ranging from high voltage power transmission to offshore wind-farms, telecoms and cars, said in a statement it aimed to cut carbon emissions by 2-3% by 2022.

It said it also aims to reduce energy consumption by 3% in the time period.

"The energy transition is our core business and main driver of growth," Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in the statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

