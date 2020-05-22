Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS Releases Sharper Ivory Coast Data

May 22, 2020

Norwegian seismic company PGS has said it has released new multi-azimuth GeoStreamer 3D data for Ivory Coast.

The company promises that the new 900 sq. km multi-azimuth broadband seismic survey provides increased resolution and sharper imaging of prolific Upper Cretaceous plays in Ivory Coast block CI-706.

"Recently completed final depth processing has improved illumination of the block, adding a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer data. The latest north-south acquisition, which covers the majority of the block, was processed with the underlying east-west-acquired data. The combined azimuths benefit from the GeoStreamer broadband frequency bandwidth and a comprehensive depth imaging flow," PGS said.

The combination of two data azimuths has resulted in increased resolution of complex faulting in the syn-transform section, to enable a greater understanding of the distribution of Albian sandstone targets hosted in tilted fault blocks. 

The imaging of the prolific Upper Cretaceous play is also improved, with a clearer delineation of turbidite channel and fan complexes. Heightened imaging of the geomorphology of stratigraphic pinch-out traps can also reduce the risks associated with hydrocarbon migration and trap integrity.
A further 7 000 sq. km of GeoStreamer broadband data will be available in July 2020, the company said.

PGS' data release comes just days after Qatar Petroleum agreed to farm-into Total's blocks CI-705 and CI-706, located in the Ivorian-Tano basin, offshore Ivory Coast.

The two blocks cover an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers, and present multi-target hydrocarbon prospects in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 meters, 35 kilometers from shore and about 100 kilometers from nearby Foxtrot, Espoir and Baobab fields, Qatar Petroleum said.

Ivory Coast

