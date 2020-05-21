Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Azerbaijan's Jan-April Oil Output Flat

May 21, 2020

A night view of BP's Shah Deniz Platform located in the Caspian sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan / Credit: BP
A night view of BP's Shah Deniz Platform located in the Caspian sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan / Credit: BP

 Azerbaijan's oil and gas condensate output was flat in January-April at 12.4 million tonnes compared with 12.44 million tonnes in the same period last year, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Natural gas output rose to 13.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first four months of 2020 from 11.6 bcm.

Azerbaijan exported 10.26 million tonnes of oil in January-April, 9.8 million tonnes of which was oil produced by an international consortium led by BP while 409,000 tonnes were produced by Azeri state energy firm SOCAR.

Natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Georgia in the first four months of the year totaled 4.6 bcm. 

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Tom Balmforth and Margarita Antidze; editing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Jason Neely)

