2H Offshore Installs Wellhead Platform Offshore Malaysia

May 21, 2020

Image Credit: 2H Offshore

2H Offshore, an Acteon company, has completed the installation of a lightweight, conductor supported, minimum facility wellhead platform offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The company was responsible for the concept, detailed design, transportation, and installation of the platform in 35 m water depth for the D18 Phase 2 project for OceanMight Sdn Bhd on behalf of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd.

According to 2H Offshore, the innovative platform design has a lightweight substructure that is supported by the conductors and a lightweight topside. 

"Both components were installed using a jack-up drilling rig, which offered substantial time and cost savings," 2H Offshore said.

This follows the recent success of a similar installation for the D28 Phase 1 project and is the second platform of its kind to be installed using a jack-up drilling rig for PETRONAS in Malaysia.

This project marks the eighth conductor-supported platform installation in Malaysian waters by 2H Offshore’s Kuala Lumpur office.

 

