LOC to Provide MWS Services for Ørsted Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted has contracted LOC for the provision of Marine Warranty Survey services (MWS) for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Under the agreement, LOC will provide MWS services for the transportation & installation of the export and array cables. The cables, including 95 inter-array cables and 16 platform connector cables, will be fabricated in South Korea and transported to Taiwan.

The Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms will be located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County, with a capacity of approximately 900MW, enough to supply around one million Taiwanese households with electricity.

LOC said that technical document review and operational approvals will be undertaken by LOC’s London-based renewable energy team, with support from LOC Singapore and LOC Seoul, under project director Mike McLachlan.

McLachlan has over twelve years’ experience in marine warranty surveys for cable lay operations and has supported over twenty cable lay projects for offshore wind farms in Europe and Asia Pacific, LOC said.

Site attendances will be resourced by LOC Taiwan, the Company’s newest branch, established in April this year to support the Group’s growing number of operations in the local offshore wind market.

Commenting, Tim Camp, Renewables Projects Director at LOC, said: "We are delighted to support this significant project, which reflects LOC’s strength and expertise in renewables and the region. It is also a milestone for Taiwan and an indication of the significant progress that Taiwan is making in the development of offshore renewables. We are looking forward to supporting this project and to contributing to its successful completion.”