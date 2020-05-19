Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

May 19, 2020

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)
(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Services has filed for chapter 11 to implement a prepackaged reorganization plan, according to a court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

The U.S.-based offshore vessel owner with more than $1 billion in long-term debt announed in March that it was negotiating wth lenders a restructuring support agreement and said it was moving toward a preackaged chapter 11 filing in the Southern District of Texas.

In April, New York-listed Hornbeck struck a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring support agreement with its lenders.

The company lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Legal Offshore Finance Vessels Industry News North America

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Drydocks World

Drydocks World Starts Bokalift 2 Conversion for Boskalis
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Completes Its First...


Trending Offshore News

Seaway Strashnov - Image Credit: kees torn/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Five Injured at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine
Technology

Sponsored

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine