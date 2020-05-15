Copenhagen Offshore Partners Opens Vietnam Office

Copenhagen Offshore Partners, a Danish company providing project development, construction, and operational management services to offshore wind projects, has opened its new office in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The office is located within the French Quarters, a central area close to key government ministries, embassies, and the national grid operator. The first two Vietnamese employees joining the new office are Khanh Duong and Giang Phung.

“I’m very excited to be working with one of the most experienced global offshore wind developers, and pioneering large-scale offshore wind projects in Vietnam. The market presents good opportunities for renewable energy developers”, says Khanh Duong, Development and Commercial Manager. He will be responsible for progressing the market opportunities and lead project development activities.

Giang Phung, who joined as Finance Manager, said:”I’m proud to use my skills and experience to progress Vietnam’s transition into renewables”.

"Copenhagen Offshore Partners are actively developing offshore wind power projects in Vietnamese waters. Copenhagen Offshore Partners look forward to working with government, local suppliers and communities to realize Vietnam’s renewable energy goals," the company said.