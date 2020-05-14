New JV to Explore Floating Wind Farm Development in South Africa

Swedish floating windfarm developer Hexicon has teamed up with South African wind developer Genesis Eco-Energy Developments to explore the development of offshore wind in the country.

For this purpose, two companies have established a joint venture company GenesisHexicon.

"The purpose is to jointly develop large scale floating wind projects, contribute to the Oceans Economy and clean energy targets for South Africa, and transfer the Hexicon IP for deep water deployment to the South African market," the two companies said in a statement.

Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO of Hexicon said: "This is the winning formula for large scale energy production in South Africa, one of the top ten long term markets on the planet for deep water deployment."

"We are proud to have teamed up with Genesis Eco-Energy Developments that since 2002 has a proven track record developing onshore wind and solar projects and also collaborating with the government stakeholders in shaping the renewable energy policies in South Africa."

Davin Chown, MD of Genesis Eco-Energy Developments: "As one of South Africa’s pioneering wind energy development companies, the logical progression for Genesis will be to focus off-shore along South Africa's coastline which has abundant unexplored resources.

"This is an ideal opportunity to explore the deployment of this innovative floating wind technology from Hexicon. Now is the right time to start to develop the South African offshore wind energy market and contribute to Operation Phakisa, the Oceans Economy program."

Hexicon is currently involved in similar joint ventures exploring floating wind options in South Korea, Spain, and Portugal.