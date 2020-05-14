Mubadala, Tap Oil Sanction Three-Well Drilling Program at Manora Field

Mubadala Petroleum and its partner Tap Oil have approved the 2020 Manora field development drilling program, with the first well set for spud this week.

Tap Oil said Thursday that the three-well drilling campaign at the Gulf of Thailand would begin on May 16 using the Valaris 115 jack-up drilling rig, previously known as Ensco 115, and also known as Atwood Orca before that.

"After rigorous technical and commercial assessment of a number of portfolio opportunities the Operator, Mubadala Petroleum, and Tap have agreed to drill, complete and put on production three wells in the Manora 2020 development drilling campaign," ap said.

"These drilling operations represent cost-effective opportunities for Tap to develop undeveloped reserves with a total estimated cost of US$3.4 million (net to Tap) for the entire three well program, based on the Operator's AFE estimates.

In addition, while the rig is on location at Manora in the Gulf of Thailand, the JV parties have decided to workover the MN-15 well to replace an electric submersible pump and workover the MNA-7 well to add water disposal capacity.

The Manora field started production in 2014. Production during the March 2020 quarter averaged 5,536 bopd

After evaluating near-field exploration options near Manora, the partners in March said that no exploration drilling would be carried out in 2020, with one well potentially scheduled for mid-2021.