Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has said it has carried out the world’s first dual drilling operation from an integrated subsea template structure at the Fenja field in the Norwegian North Sea.

"In conjunction with the start-up of the Fenja drilling campaign last month, Neptune teams maximized the full capabilities of Seadrill’s West Phoenix drilling rig to drill two wellbores at the same time," Neptune said Wednesday



While many drilling rigs are equipped with dual drilling capabilities, Neptune says this was the first time dual drilling has been executed from an integrated subsea template structure. This accelerated the drilling operations, reduced costs and lowered operational emissions, the company explained.

Neptune’s Director of Drilling and Wells in Norway, Thor Andre Løvoll said: “Several drilling rigs have two drilling facilities where these traditionally support one another. However, in the instance of our operations, we decided to use these facilities independently to concurrently drill two wellbores.

"The experience of dual drilling on Fenja has been positive and could see this method adopted as a more standard practice in the future. The current challenges in the market encourage us to re-think the way we do things safely, efficiently, and with lower carbon emissions.”

Neptune recently conducted dual drilling operations on an exploration well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the experience was applied towards the Fenja subsea field development with great success.

Fenja is Neptune’s first operated development project on the Norwegian Shelf and is estimated to contain 97 million boe. Fenja will deliver around 40 kboepd at plateau.

Located in the Norwegian Sea 120 kilometers north-west of Kristiansund at a water depth of 320 meters, the subsea field will be developed as a tie-back to the Njord-A platform. At 36 kilometers, it will be the world’s longest electrically trace-heated pipe-in-pipe subsea development.

According to available info, production start-up at Fenja is expected by Q4 2021. Fenja licence partners are Neptune Energy (Operator and 30%), Vår Energi, (45%), Suncor (17.5%) and DNO (7.5%)