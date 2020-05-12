Petrobras Makes Two Pre-Salt Oil Discoveries

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has said it has made oil discoveries in the pre-salt areas of the Santos and Campos Basins offshore Brazil.

Petrobras said Monday it had discovered oil of excellent quality in the southeast area of the Búzios field in the Santos Basin pre-salt, 210 km from Rio de Janeiro in a water depth of 2,108 meters.

"This well is in the drilling process and have already been identified 208 meters of reservoirs, confirming oil with the same quality as the oil produced today in this field. The oil, of excellent quality and compatible with other wells in this field, was proven through tests carried out from 5,400 meters depth," Petrobras said.

Further, in the Campos Basin pre-salt area, Petrobras said it had discovered oil at the Albacora field, 184 km from Macaé.

"The well has a water depth of 450 meters. The Discovery consists of approximately 214 meters of reservoirs, with the presence of light oil, proven through tests carried out from 4,630 meters depth," Petrobras said.