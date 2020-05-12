Norway Gov't Cuts Its Oil Price Assumption for 2020

The Norwegian government has cut its oil price assumption for 2020 to 331 Norwegian crowns ($32.17) per barrel from 476 crowns last October, a revised budget showed on Tuesday.

Norway is Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, with petroleum accounting to about 40% of its exports and about a fifth of the state's revenues.

Oil prices fell as global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, leading to growing inventories globally.

($1 = 10.2875 Norwegian crowns)

