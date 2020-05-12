Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Gov't Cuts Its Oil Price Assumption for 2020

May 12, 2020

Image Credit: Corona Borealis - AdobeStock
Image Credit: Corona Borealis - AdobeStock

The Norwegian government has cut its oil price assumption for 2020 to 331 Norwegian crowns ($32.17) per barrel from 476 crowns last October, a revised budget showed on Tuesday.

Norway is Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, with petroleum accounting to about 40% of its exports and about a fifth of the state's revenues.

Oil prices fell as global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, leading to growing inventories globally.

 ($1 = 10.2875 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Vestas

Denmark's Vestas Breaks Wind Turbine Installation Record,...
Gullfaks B - Equinor - Photo Ole Jørgen Bratland

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Ramform Vanguard - (File Photo: PGS)

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine