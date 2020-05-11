United Wind Logistics' New Deck Carrier Delivered in China

Germany's United Wind Logistics has taken delivery the MV BoldWind deck carrier which will be used to transport turbines for offshore wind farms.

MV BoldWind, delivered by Jiangsu Zhenjiang shipyard in China, will start her maiden voyage towards Europe, where she will be employed in a long-term charter in the offshore wind industry.

On her maiden voyage, the vessel will carry Vestas wind turbine blades from China to Norway for DSV Panalpina, the Hamburg-based vessel-owner said Friday.

The vessel has a deadweight of 10.000 mtons, a deck length of 128 m, width of 28 m, and is propelled by diesel-electric propulsion.

The electric package is supplied by ABB and powered by four MAN diesel generators. The MAN engines meet IMO Tier III emission regulations being equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction system.

The BoldWind is the first of two deck carriers set to be delivered to United Wind Logistic. The second, BoldWind's sister newbuilding vessel MV BraveWind, is slated for delivery in around four months.

Newbuilding Deck Carrier MV BoldWind delivered to United Wind Logistics in May 2020 from Mira-Kristin Rolke on Vimeo.



