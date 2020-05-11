Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

United Wind Logistics' New Deck Carrier Delivered in China

May 11, 2020

Image Credit: United Wind Logistics
Image Credit: United Wind Logistics

Germany's United Wind Logistics has taken delivery the MV BoldWind deck carrier which will be used to transport turbines for offshore wind farms.

MV BoldWind, delivered by Jiangsu Zhenjiang shipyard in China, will start her maiden voyage towards Europe, where she will be employed in a long-term charter in the offshore wind industry.

On her maiden voyage, the vessel will carry Vestas wind turbine blades from China to Norway for DSV Panalpina, the Hamburg-based vessel-owner said Friday.

The vessel has a deadweight of 10.000 mtons, a deck length of 128 m, width of 28 m, and is propelled by diesel-electric propulsion. 

The electric package is supplied by ABB and powered by four MAN diesel generators. The MAN engines meet IMO Tier III emission regulations being equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction system.

The BoldWind is the first of two deck carriers set to be delivered to United Wind Logistic. The second, BoldWind's sister newbuilding vessel MV BraveWind, is slated for delivery in around four months.

Newbuilding Deck Carrier MV BoldWind delivered to United Wind Logistics in May 2020 from Mira-Kristin Rolke on Vimeo.


Offshore Energy Vessels Propellers Offshore Wind Activity Europe Asia Germany China

Related Offshore News

A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

New Round of Layoffs at Maersk Drilling
Anchor platform render - Image Credit: Wood

Williams to Transport Chevron's Anchor Gas


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine