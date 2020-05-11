Gazprom's Arctic Gas Find Named '75 Years of Victory'

Russian gas giant Gazprom has named a new field discovered in the Yamal gas production center "75 Years of Victory" or 75 Let Pobedy in Russian, marking 75 years since the end of World War II and the victory over Nazi Germany.

Gazprom discovered the gas field within the Skuratovskaya prospect on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea.

In 2019, Gazprom drilled prospecting and appraisal well No. 1 within the Skuratovskaya prospect in the Kara Sea, which had been discovered earlier through seismic exploration. In the course of well testing, the commercial gas inflow of 746,000 cubic meters per day was obtained.

The total recoverable reserves of the field exceed 200 billion cubic meters of gas.

"In terms of reserves, the field can be classified as large," Gazprom said.

Also, in 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. The Company also has subsurface use licenses for the Leningradskoye and Rusanovskoye fields on the Kara Sea shelf.