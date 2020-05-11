Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gazprom's Arctic Gas Find Named '75 Years of Victory'

May 11, 2020

Image Credit: Ekaterina
Image Credit: Ekaterina

Russian gas giant Gazprom has named a new field discovered in the Yamal gas production center "75 Years of Victory" or 75 Let Pobedy in Russian, marking 75 years since the end of World War II and the victory over Nazi Germany.

Gazprom discovered the gas field within the Skuratovskaya prospect on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. 

In 2019, Gazprom drilled prospecting and appraisal well No. 1 within the Skuratovskaya prospect in the Kara Sea, which had been discovered earlier through seismic exploration. In the course of well testing, the commercial gas inflow of 746,000 cubic meters per day was obtained.

The total recoverable reserves of the field exceed 200 billion cubic meters of gas.  

"In terms of reserves, the field can be classified as large," Gazprom said.

Also, in 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. The Company also has subsurface use licenses for the Leningradskoye and Rusanovskoye fields on the Kara Sea shelf.

Drilling Russia Activity Arctic Europe

Related Offshore News

SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity hull recently arrived at Keppel yard in Singapore from China. Photo credit Lim Weixiang/SBM Offshore

Guyana's Liza Phase 2 on Track for First Oil in 2022
Image Credit: Vestas

Denmark's Vestas Breaks Wind Turbine Installation Record,...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine