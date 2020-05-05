Oceaneering's ROS Wraps Remote Work Campaign on Offshore Rig

Offshore services provider Oceaneering has said that its Remotely Operated Survey (ROS) group has completed an Integrated Rig Services campaign Apache.

Oceaneering was contracted by Apache Corp. in June 2019 to provide Integrated Rig Services on the Noble Sam Croft drillship. The work scope included the provision of ROS, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) for a potential three-well campaign.

The ROS and ADCP systems were mobilized and commissioned on the drillship Noble Sam Croft during the summer of 2019. The drillship then transited to Suriname where it began operations in the early fall.

"The ROS system eliminates the need to remobilize survey equipment and personnel for subsequent moves. Oceaneering surveyors in our Remote Control Monitoring Stations (RCMS) communicate and coordinate with the rig personnel and company representative during rig move activities,” said Chris Echols, Global Business Development Manager, Survey Services.

“The ADCP systems on the drillship are maintained, recovered, and deployed by the ROV crew. This minimizes personnel on board, and greatly reduces the logistics and costs associated with mobilizations in remote areas.

Added value in time of pandemic

Echols said: "Additionally, during this unprecedented global pandemic, the ROS and ADCP services have added value where personnel movements have been hampered by local restrictions, which vary country to country. By utilizing ROS, Oceaneering’s services remain unaffected by these restrictions."

Oceaneering says it has now surpassed 150,000 hours of successful ROS operations.

"This milestone ushers in a new era for remote survey and positioning services,” Echols said. “Advancements in these areas have enabled operators to rethink the way they conduct work.”

Oceaneering's ROS surveys are supported by its Remote Control Monitoring Stations in Houston, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Oceaneering has explained that its ROS can be used to execute exploration work, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel hookup, plugging and abandonment, development, re-latch, and re-spud activities.