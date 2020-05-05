Hilcorp to Conduct Geohazard Survey in Cook Inlet, Alaska

Oil and gas company Hilcorp has received permission from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to carry out a geohazards survey in the federal waters of Cook Inlet, off the coast of Southcentral Alaska. The area to be surveyed is in lower Cook Inlet, west to southwest of Kachemak Bay.

Hilcorp in 2017 acquired 14 Outer Continental Shelf leases from Lease Sale 244. In the fall of 2019, Hilcorp conducted an exploration seismic survey over several of these leases.

The company now proposes to conduct a geohazard site clearance survey over these leases and the surrounding area, comprising approximately 228 square kilometers.

This survey is required by BOEM prior to consideration of any further exploration activities and is used to identify seafloor obstructions, shallow drilling hazards, and archaeological resources.

Hilcorp expects to begin the survey in late summer. The company will have until Oct. 31 to complete operations -- the exact length of the survey will depend on weather and any schedule adjustments needed to protect marine mammals, BOEM said.

The survey will involve a geohazard survey vessel. Data collecting equipment will be both mounted on the vessel and towed behind the vessel. Monitoring for marine mammals will be conducted by trained protected species observers deployed on the vessel throughout the survey program.



