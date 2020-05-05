Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans Extends Polar King Vessel Charter

May 5, 2020

Polar King - Image Credit: GC Rieber Shipping
Polar King - Image Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

Offshore cable specialist Nexans has extended the charter for the construction support vessel Polar King.

News of the extension was shared on Tuesday by GC Rieber Shipping, the owner of the vessel. 

According to GC Rieber Shipping, Nexans Skagerrak, a subsidiary of Nexans Norway, has extended the charter for the vessel by two months.

This will keep the 2011-built CSV Polar King busy with Nexans unit September 2020.

"The extended period will be in direct continuation of the ongoing charter, which started in January 2017. The vessel conducts cable lay support and trenching worldwide," GC Rieber Shipping said.

Per MarineTraffic, the Polar King is currently located in Greek waters.

Energy Vessels Activity Europe Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

FPSO Liza Destiny is producing offshore Guyana (File photo: SBM Offshore)

Guyana Has No Plans to Cut Crude Output
Van Oord's Aeolus Vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image Credit: TechnipFMC (Cropped)

TechnipFMC Cutting Jobs in Norway
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine