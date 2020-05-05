Nexans Extends Polar King Vessel Charter

Offshore cable specialist Nexans has extended the charter for the construction support vessel Polar King.

News of the extension was shared on Tuesday by GC Rieber Shipping, the owner of the vessel.

According to GC Rieber Shipping, Nexans Skagerrak, a subsidiary of Nexans Norway, has extended the charter for the vessel by two months.

This will keep the 2011-built CSV Polar King busy with Nexans unit September 2020.

"The extended period will be in direct continuation of the ongoing charter, which started in January 2017. The vessel conducts cable lay support and trenching worldwide," GC Rieber Shipping said.

Per MarineTraffic, the Polar King is currently located in Greek waters.