NHV, Spirit Energy Pen Offshore Crew Transfer Deal

May 5, 2020

Image Credit: NHV
Oil and gas operator Spirit Energy has awarded a long-term offshore crew transfer contract to Belgium-based helicopter operator NHV.

NHV said Tuesday the contract was for the provision of transfer services in support of Spirit Energy's East Irish Sea operations. Spirit Energy operates the Morecambe Hub in the East Irish Sea, approximately 25km southwest of Walney Island.

The helicopter operations are anticipated to start in December 2020 and the flights will depart from Blackpool (UK). NHV did not share the financial details of the agreement.

NHV’s team will fly an AW169 helicopter to support the service. 

"The AW169 is the latest-generation 4.6/4.8 tonnes twin-turbine helicopter, featuring class-leading performance for versatile capability in the most demanding operating conditions," NHV said.

NHV has operated this type of helicopter in support of the Norwegian Coastal Agency’s operations since 2017.

Mike Gislam, Accountable Manager for NHV in the UK, commented: “We are honored to be chosen aviation partner for Spirit’s East Irish Sea Operations. NHV continues to invest in fleet and training to take on unique projects just like this one. Our team is eager to deliver flexible and customer-friendly but above all safe operations. We look forward to further develop the cooperation with our client, airport and local authorities.”

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Helicopters

