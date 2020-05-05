Sapura OMV Taps Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

Malaysia's offshore vessel provider Alam Maritim has won a contract with Sapura OMV Upstream.

Alam Maritim said Monday that the contract awarded by the oil and gas company was for the provision of underwater services.

The value of the contract is around RM6,494,636 ($1,5 million). The work under the contract is expected to start in June and last until July 2020.

Alam Maritim did not say which vessel(s) will be used for the operation, nor where exactly.

SapuraOMV Upstream, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a strategic partnership between Malaysia's Sapura Energy and Austria's OMV created in 2019.

The company operates oil and gas assets in Malaysia as well as exploration interests in Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.