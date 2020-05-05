Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sapura OMV Taps Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

May 5, 2020

For Illustration Only: A Sapura OMV Upstream platform in Malaysia - Credit: OMV
For Illustration Only: A Sapura OMV Upstream platform in Malaysia - Credit: OMV

Malaysia's offshore vessel provider Alam Maritim has won a contract with Sapura OMV Upstream.

Alam Maritim said Monday that the contract awarded by the oil and gas company was for the provision of underwater services.

The value of the contract is around RM6,494,636 ($1,5 million). The work under the contract is expected to start in June and last until July 2020.

Alam Maritim did not say which vessel(s) will be used for the operation, nor where exactly.

SapuraOMV Upstream, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a strategic partnership between Malaysia's Sapura Energy and Austria's OMV created in 2019.

The company operates oil and gas assets in Malaysia as well as exploration interests in Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. 

Energy Vessels Subsea Activity Asia Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Van Oord's Aeolus Vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations
FPSO Liza Destiny is producing offshore Guyana (File photo: SBM Offshore)

Guyana Has No Plans to Cut Crude Output


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image Credit: TechnipFMC (Cropped)

TechnipFMC Cutting Jobs in Norway
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine