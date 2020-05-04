Petrobras Looking to Sell Manati Field Stake

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras is looking for a buyer for its entire stake in the Manati field, in the Camamu Basin, in the State of Bahia.

The company on Monday started the opportunity disclosure stage for the stake sale in the shallow water field.

Manati field is located 10km off the coast of the city of Cairú, Bahia, at a water depth of between 35 and 50 meters.

The field started operating in 2009 and its average production in 2019 was 105 bpd of condensate and 1,269 thousand m3 /day of gas, through the PMNT-1 fixed platform, which involves a subsea structure composed of 6 gas-producing wells.

Gas and condensate are exported through

a pipeline of 24” and 126 kilometers to Estação Geofísico Vandemir Ferreira (“EVF”) in São Francisco do Conde/BA.

Petrobras is the operator of the field, with 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Participações (45%), Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (10%) and Brasoil Manati Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. (10%).



