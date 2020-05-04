Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Acteon Firms Take Part in Platform Installation Off Trinidad

May 4, 2020

Acteon Group subsidiaries MENCK and LM Handling have won a contract to support piling operations for a platform installation off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. 

Subsea services firm Acteon said that the Trinidad and Tobago project would draw on equipment and services provided out of MENCK’s US-based rental fleet.

"MENCK’s MHU 550S and an MHU 800S hammers are joined by LM Handling’s internal lifting tools.

Eskild Foeh, MENCK Sales Manager, commented “This is another fantastic opportunity for both MENCK and LMH to showcase our joint capabilities and the first-class services we can deliver. MENCK maintains part of its fleet of rental hammers in the region to support projects and developments on a timely and cost-effective basis.”

Ivan Harnett, Acteon Market Development Leader for the Caribbean region said, “This project continues MENCK’s long-standing history of supporting offshore and marine development projects in Trinidad and the wider Caribbean region.”

Technology Energy Offshore Energy Engineering Subsea Caribbean Activity Production Installation

Related Offshore News

A GMS jack-up unit/Credit: GMS

GMS Rejects 'Opportunistic' Takeover Proposal by Seafox
FPSO Liza Destiny is producing offshore Guyana (File photo: SBM Offshore)

Guyana Has No Plans to Cut Crude Output


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image © W-Industries, 2020

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine