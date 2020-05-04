Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Execs Agree to Pay Cuts

May 4, 2020

(Photo: Oceaneering)
(Photo: Oceaneering)

Offshore engineering services company Oceaneering has said its board has approved voluntary base salary reductions of the executive management team and other members of senior management, effective as of May 1, 2020.

Oceaneering explained the move was consistent with its commitment to cost reductions during the ongoing public health and energy market crises.

Chief Executive Roderick A. Larson's base salary will be reduced by 15%. Base salaries for executive level management, including the Executive Leadership Team and Senior Vice Presidents, will be reduced by 10%, and base salaries for other senior leadership will be reduced by 7.5%.

In addition to approving the executive management and senior management salary reductions, Oceaneering's board of directors also approved 20% reductions in the remaining 2020 base cash retainer payments for each of the board members.

Chief Executive Officer, Roderick Larson, stated, "I want to thank our senior leadership and board of directors for agreeing to these pay reductions. I also look forward to providing more specifics around the strategies we are implementing to reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and lower our capital spending on our May 14 conference call regarding first quarter 2020 financial results."

People Offshore Energy Engineering Industry News Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

FPSO Liza Destiny is producing offshore Guyana (File photo: SBM Offshore)

Guyana Has No Plans to Cut Crude Output
For illustration only: A Saipem pipelay vessel - Image by LIM HOCK WU - MarineTraffic

Saipem to Install Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image © W-Industries, 2020

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

No Oil at Eni's Ehecatl Prospect Offshore Mexico

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Coronavirus Pushes Oil Majors to Biggest Output Cuts in 17 years

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Sagging Oil Price Shrinks Q1 Profit 28% for Repsol

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine