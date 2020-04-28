Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
We Can Withstand Drop in Activity, Archer CEO Says as Refinancing Complete

April 28, 2020

Oilfield services company Archer has completed the refinancing of the company, and said new financing agreement provided "robust financial foundation."

The Oslo-listed company has come out with available liquidity of more than $90 million and without major debt maturities until late 2023.

Dag Skindlo, who was appointed Archer CEO in March, said: "We are very pleased to finalize the Refinancing on the back of improved results in the period past us. The industry is currently in the midst of an unprecedented combination of a global pandemic coupled with a dramatic fall in oil prices. 

"Archer has been working hard to assess the impacts of this development on the business and to implement mitigating factors and execute cost reduction initiatives that will enhance the company's ability to withstand the current market conditions.  

"Archer has a solid liquidity position following the Refinancing, and the combination of cash generation from operation, absence of major loan maturities until fourth quarter 2023, and ample available liquidity enables the Company to withstand a meaningful drop in activity.  In our Trading Update scheduled for May 8, we will provide an update on the impact of pandemic and fall in oil price. "

