Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans Aurora Cable Layer Blocks Fall into Place

April 28, 2020

Image Credit: Ulstein
Image Credit: Ulstein

All the grand blocks for the Cable Laying Vessel (CLV) ‘Nexans Aurora’ have now been assembled at the hull yard, CRIST, Norway's Ulstein has informed. 

"Work tasks such as some steelwork, outfitting, and paintwork now need to be carried out before the hull can be towed to Ulstein Verft, Norway, for finalizing," Ulstein said Tuesday.

Nexans Aurora is a DP3 cable laying vessel that will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, jointing and repair, and cable system protection and trenching.

The contract between Nexans and Ulstein Verft was announced in July 2018. The hull construction started in February 2019. Designed by Skipsteknisk, the vessel is measuring a length of 149.9m and a beam of 31m.

Nexans Aurora is equipped with a large capacity cable handling spread including a 10,000t split turntable with dual product lay lines. The vessel also contains a dedicated enclosed cable splicing area.

The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 90 persons. Delivery is scheduled for 2021.




 
Nexans Aurora Illustration - Credit: Ulstein

Shipbuilding Energy Vessels Subsea Industry News Norway Europe Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

The West Chirag Platform, part of the Chirag Oil Project in the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea - Credit: BP (File Photo)

Oil Majors, Governments Haggle over Oil Output Cuts
Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Sues Beach Energy for Terminating...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Sues Beach Energy for Terminating...
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Another Partner Joins Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Aker Solutions' Carbon-capture Tech Gets Green Light

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Wins Survey Work in Asia Pacific

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Offshore Wind Firm Orsted Beats Profit Forecasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine