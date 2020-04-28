Nexans Aurora Cable Layer Blocks Fall into Place

All the grand blocks for the Cable Laying Vessel (CLV) ‘Nexans Aurora’ have now been assembled at the hull yard, CRIST, Norway's Ulstein has informed.

"Work tasks such as some steelwork, outfitting, and paintwork now need to be carried out before the hull can be towed to Ulstein Verft, Norway, for finalizing," Ulstein said Tuesday.

Nexans Aurora is a DP3 cable laying vessel that will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, jointing and repair, and cable system protection and trenching.

The contract between Nexans and Ulstein Verft was announced in July 2018. The hull construction started in February 2019. Designed by Skipsteknisk, the vessel is measuring a length of 149.9m and a beam of 31m.

Nexans Aurora is equipped with a large capacity cable handling spread including a 10,000t split turntable with dual product lay lines. The vessel also contains a dedicated enclosed cable splicing area.

The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 90 persons. Delivery is scheduled for 2021.









