Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

April 28, 2020

Illustration only: image by Peterjohn Chisholm/AdobeStock
Illustration only: image by Peterjohn Chisholm/AdobeStock

Dutch offshore survey company Fugro is expanding in Taiwan's emerging offshore wind space with the formation of Fugro IOVTEC, a joint venture company with local player IOVTEC.

"Fugro has been actively supporting the renewables market in Taiwan since 2016 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IOVTEC," Fugro said Tuesday.

It explained that the creation of Fugro IOVTEC formalized Fugro’s long-term presence in the country to optimize its renewables growth strategy. 

The Fugro IOVTEC office will be established in the coming months and an in-country soils laboratory will be set up to service its renewables client base.

“IOVTEC has a wealth of experience in hydrographic and bathymetric surveys in Taiwan, and has been delivering offshore wind services since the country’s first milestone project in 2016,” explained Vincent Tsai, CEO of IOVTEC. 

“In response to the government’s localization plan, IOVTEC developed a fleet of seven Taiwan-flagged vessels and an experienced team of local crew and surveyors. Combining IOVTEC’s local capabilities with Fugro’s global offshore wind experience creates the ideal solution for Taiwan’s rapidly developing offshore wind sector.”

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Taiwan

Related Offshore News

Johan Castberg TMS Modules ready to sail away - Image Credit. SBM Offshore

Johan Castberg FPSO Turret Mooring System Complete
Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine