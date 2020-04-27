Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Total: 14 Coronavirus Cases at Congo Oil Operations

April 27, 2020

For illustration: Total's Likouf FPU offshore Congo
For illustration: Total's Likouf FPU offshore Congo

French energy major Total said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected.

Congo Republic reported 200 positive coronavirus cases and eight deaths since the first case on March 15.

Total said it activated its pandemic plan after the first case to ensure the continuity of its activity and was postponing non-routine operations, so as to limit the number of workers strictly limited to maintaining its production.

"Contact subjects are systematically identified and placed in isolation for observation. In addition, the sites are disinfected regularly and a medical visit takes place every day for all staff," Total said in a statement to Reuters.

A document by Total Congo operations dated April 21 seen by Reuters, said that on the first sign of symptoms during the daily onsite medical visits, the suspect cases are taken onshore and put in quarantine for 14 days and declared to Congo authorities.

One of Total's major projects in Congo, the Moho deep offshore project which began production in 2017, accounts for around 60% of Congo's oil output.

Congo officials were not immediately available to comment. The country's economy is expected to contract 9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic and a collapse in oil prices. 

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Joe Bavier in Johannesburg; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Africa Congo

Related Offshore News

Illustration; An Eni FPSO Offshore Angola - Credit: Eni - CC BY-NC 2.0

Eni Slashes Output, Spending Targets
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Pemex Removing Workers from Offshore Platforms to Limit...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine